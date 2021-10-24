Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a pleasant surprise to Chennai people by hopping onto a city bus on Saturday. Stalin boarded a local bus and interacted with the passengers.

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar in Chennai when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" bus.

CM Stalin mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them.

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

In early this month, the chief minister surprised the Madhurai people by participating in the Pappapatti Gram Sabha meeting. For the first time ever, a Chief Minister of the State has participated in the Grama Sabha meeting.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has eased Covid-19 restriction in the stated due to the de line in cases. Yesterday, the state's DMK government allowed 100% occupancy in film theatres and lifted time restrictions on the functioning of shops.

The Tamil Nadu government allowed restaurants, shops, and bakeries to function till 11 pm.

It also permitted Ac and no-AC buses to operate at full capacity between districts except Kerala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.