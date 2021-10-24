Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu CM hops on to local bus, takes passengers by surprise. Watch video

Tamil Nadu CM hops on to local bus, takes passengers by surprise. Watch video

Premium
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Livemint

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a pleasant surprise to Chennai people by hopping onto a city bus in Chennai

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a pleasant surprise to Chennai people by hopping onto a city bus on Saturday. Stalin boarded a local bus and interacted with the passengers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a pleasant surprise to Chennai people by hopping onto a city bus on Saturday. Stalin boarded a local bus and interacted with the passengers.

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar in Chennai when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" bus.

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar in Chennai when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" bus.

CM Stalin mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them.

CM Stalin mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them.

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

In early this month, the chief minister surprised the Madhurai people by participating in the Pappapatti Gram Sabha meeting. For the first time ever, a Chief Minister of the State has participated in the Grama Sabha meeting.

In early this month, the chief minister surprised the Madhurai people by participating in the Pappapatti Gram Sabha meeting. For the first time ever, a Chief Minister of the State has participated in the Grama Sabha meeting.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has eased Covid-19 restriction in the stated due to the de line in cases. Yesterday, the state's DMK government allowed 100% occupancy in film theatres and lifted time restrictions on the functioning of shops.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has eased Covid-19 restriction in the stated due to the de line in cases. Yesterday, the state's DMK government allowed 100% occupancy in film theatres and lifted time restrictions on the functioning of shops.

The Tamil Nadu government allowed restaurants, shops, and bakeries to function till 11 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails India's Covid-19 ...

Premium

This airline becomes first to start direct service from ...

Premium

Congress to launch protest against petrol, diesel price ...

Premium

India reports 15,906 new Covid cases, 561 deaths in las ...

The Tamil Nadu government allowed restaurants, shops, and bakeries to function till 11 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails India's Covid-19 ...

Premium

This airline becomes first to start direct service from ...

Premium

Congress to launch protest against petrol, diesel price ...

Premium

India reports 15,906 new Covid cases, 561 deaths in las ...

It also permitted Ac and no-AC buses to operate at full capacity between districts except Kerala.

It also permitted Ac and no-AC buses to operate at full capacity between districts except Kerala.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!