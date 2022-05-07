This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MK Stalin on Saturday made a series of announcements in the Assembly to commemorate the completion of one year of DMK government in the state
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday made a series of announcements in the Assembly to commemorate the completion of one year of DMK government in the state. The announcements included providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister made announcements in Assembly, including breakfast scheme for government school students from class 1 to class 5, schools of excellence, medical check up of school students, PHC-like centres in urban areas. 'CM in your constituency scheme' in all constituencies, according to news agency ANI report.
Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers and later made a series of public welfare announcements in the state Assembly to mark the completion of his government's first anniversary. Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.
Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state. Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.
As per the chief minister's announcement, he said students from classes I-V will be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state's 'Dravidian Model' of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one.
In addition to this, he announced setting up more urban medical facilities to more effectively cater to people's medical needs. After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.
