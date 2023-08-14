Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will boycott Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's Independence day tea party, scheduled to be held on 15 August. The statement comes after differences over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) inflated following twin suicides of a son and his father.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi's pro-NEET stand, wherein two days ago the Governor had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test "if he had the power to do so".

The Governor's statement has shocked students and young people., Chief Minister Stalin said, condemning RN Ravi's words. "The Governor's comment is irresponsible and belittles Tamil Nadu's seven year long anti-NEET struggle," the CM said.

Tamil Nadu government's Anti-NEET bill is now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent.

Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department as well, and his pro-NEET comment is tantamount to "destroying" the dreams of students and their parents. To mark the state government's opposition to Governor's public, pro-NEET stand, Stalin said, "We have decided to boycott the tea party to be hosted him on August 15 in Raj Bhavan."

On Monday, the harrowing news of twin suicides arose, wherein one Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet hanged himself after could not clear his NEET exam twice. The next day his father also died by suicide. According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son's grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 14 August said that NEET can be removed as no one should lose their life in any situation. CM Stalin has expressed concern and said, "...I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don't know how to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has now joined the list of NEET suicides...," as quoted by ANI.

Governor RN Ravi was interacting with top NEET scorers in UG-2023 at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Ravi said achievements without the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) were not enough for the future. The qualifying test is here to stay, he asserted.