Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to ‘boycott Independence Day tea party’ with Governor RN Ravi over NEET row2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi's pro-NEET stand, wherein two days ago the Governor had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will boycott Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's Independence day tea party, scheduled to be held on 15 August. The statement comes after differences over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) inflated following twin suicides of a son and his father.