Following the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 14 August said that NEET can be removed as no one should lose their life in any situation. CM Stalin has expressed concern and said, "...I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don't know how to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has now joined the list of NEET suicides...," as quoted by ANI.