Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rides cycle in Chennai. Check photos

Several pictures and videos of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin riding an e-bicycle are winning hearts online.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu CM was seen taking selfies and chatting with commoners while he was seen riding an e-bicycle on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai.

Clad in a red and black jacket, joggers, and sports shoes, the 68-year-old CM was wearing a helmet, gloves, and riding glasses while on his e-bicycle.

Though cycling is not new to Stalin, it was on Sunday that he was doing for the first time on the ECR after he won the assembly election and became the Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

Stalin was accompanied by a handful of cyclists and a few security men.

According to media reports, Stalin cycled on a 35 km stretch between MGM Dizzee World and Mamallapuram on Sunday.

During the ride, the DMK party president greeted elderly citizens, shared a cuppa at a roadside shop, or simply stood around chatting with other cyclists and commoners.

