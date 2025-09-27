Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says stampede-like situation at Vijay's Karur rally ‘deeply concerning’, orders action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took swift action after at least 10 people, including kids, were reportedly dead and several injured in stampede-like situation that unfolded at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday. He called the incident “deeply concerning”.

Stampede-like situation was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted in Karur on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay. The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering and a number of persons including party workers and a few children fainted and fell down.

CM Stalin takes action In a post on X, MK Stalin said, “The news coming from Karur is deeply concerning. I have instructed former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment.

He added, “I have also directed Minister @Anbil_Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

