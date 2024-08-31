In a post on X, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin shared a few pictured from his visit and called his visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft in the US as “An awe-inspiring”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft on Saturday and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships. The Chief Minister is currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X on Saturday, Stalin shared a few pictured fromhis visit and said, 'An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!"

In another post, MK Stalin said he was "honoured to gift the Thadam box – Treasures of Tamil Nadu" to the investors he met in USA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"By bridging tradition with modernity, Thadam will offer global platforms and opportunities for our skilled artisans, ensuring the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage," Stalin said, adding, “Let's celebrate and promote our rich cultural legacy!"

Stalin is engaging with major US-based companies during his US visit to discuss potential investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu. “In the USA—the land of opportunities, seeking support for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said on August 29.

What happened on Day 1 of Stalin's US visit Stalin announced that on Day 1 of his visit (Friday) that Tamil Nadu secured investments exceeding ₹900 crores at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu, paving the way for 4,100 new jobs in multiple sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his post on X MK Stalin said, "Nokia - ₹450 crore, 100 jobs, PayPal - 1,000 jobs, Yield Engineering Systems - ₹150 crore, 300 jobs; Microchip - ₹250 crore, 1,500 jobs; Infinx - ₹050 crore, 700 jobs; applied Materials - 500 jobs.

“With two more weeks ahead, we continue to intensify this momentum and attract more investors to Tamil Nadu, propelling our march towards a trillion dollar economy," Stalin added.

As per the agreements, Nokia will establish a new Research and Development Centre in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹450 crore, generating 100 jobs, while PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, creating 1,000 jobs, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microchip will establish a new Research and Development Centre for semiconductor technology in Semmancherry, Chennai, at a cost of ₹250 crore, generating 1,500 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment in Sulur, Coimbatore, at a cost of ₹150 crore, generating 300 jobs. (