Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders opening of three dams from Sept 1
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders opening of three dams from Sept 1

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 08:34 PM IST PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1

TAMIL NADU : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1 to facilitate agricultural activities and meet the drinking water requirements as well in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts.

He ordered the release of water through the 11 canals in Tirunelveli's Tamirabarani river for 15 days from September 1.

Also, he directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to open the Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar dams for a period of 46 days from September 16 to October 31.

"Accepting requests from farmers I have ordered the release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs to sustain the crops irrigated by the 11 canals and also to meet the drinking water needs of the people," Palaniswami said in a release here.

He urged farmers to use the water judiciously and obtain higher yields.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
HDFC Bank is still the most valuable lender in terms of market capitalisation and majority of brokerages have a buy rating. Photo: Mint

Potential lawsuit is an irritant for HDFC Bank; no big damage seen

2 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout