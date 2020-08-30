Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders opening of three dams from Sept 1

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders opening of three dams from Sept 11 min read . 08:34 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1
TAMIL NADU : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1 to facilitate agricultural activities and meet the drinking water requirements as well in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1 to facilitate agricultural activities and meet the drinking water requirements as well in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts.
He ordered the release of water through the 11 canals in Tirunelveli's Tamirabarani river for 15 days from September 1.
He ordered the release of water through the 11 canals in Tirunelveli's Tamirabarani river for 15 days from September 1.
Also, he directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to open the Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar dams for a period of 46 days from September 16 to October 31.
"Accepting requests from farmers I have ordered the release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs to sustain the crops irrigated by the 11 canals and also to meet the drinking water needs of the people," Palaniswami said in a release here.
He urged farmers to use the water judiciously and obtain higher yields.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated