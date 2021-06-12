Tamil Nadu CM seeks meet with PM on June 17 to discuss major issues

Stalin has written a letter with regard to the meet with Modi to discuss, among other things, GST dues, allocation for various development scheme and NEET. On releasing water, Stalin said the State government was firm on it as was mentioned in the DMK's election manifesto and exuded confidence that the State would create history in agriculture production due to the timely release. On availability of water from Cauvery from Karnataka, he said he had written to Central Water Commission to ensure continuous release of water as per the Supreme Court order of 9.19 tmc in June and 31.24 tmc in July.

