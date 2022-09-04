Home / News / India / Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wants representation of all sections in appointment of judges
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wants representation of all sections in appointment of judges
2 min read.07:38 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said he wants representation of all sections of people in the appointment of judges in an event attended by Judges of the Supreme Court and Madras High Court
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday there should be representation of all sections of people in the appointment of judges in an event attended by Judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice V Ramasubramanian, and Justice M M Sundresh along with Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.
The chief minister was laying the foundation stone for a multi-storeyed combined court building to house subordinate courts in Chennai. He also reiterated his demand for a Supreme Court bench in Chennai for use by South Indian people.
Stalin also said Tamil should be made an official language in the Madras High Court so that litigants could understand the proceedings of the court.
While putting the request up for the "kind consideration of the honourable Supreme Court judges", the CM said, believed that the representation made by him would be considered by the apex court judges.
The Chief Minister said that the government helmed by him is governed by law, justice and social justice and the government and judiciary worked for people's well-being and justice respectively while proclaiming the government and judiciary worked for people's well-being and justice respectively.
Justice is intertwined with people's welfare and well-being, Chief Minister further added while reiterating his government's resolve to extend full support at all times to upgrade infrastructure related to the judiciary.
The commencement of the renovation of the old law college building for use by the Madras High Court was inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.
The Madras Law College was inaugurated in 1891 but was later renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar. It is a heritage building and abuts the High Court campus.