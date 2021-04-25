Tamil Nadu CM urges PM to halt diversion of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The medical oxygen requirement is on the rise due to high level of oxygen dependant active COVID-19 cases and there is hence a need to ensure adequate oxygen availability in Tamil Nadu, he said. The state government is taking all efforts to reduce the positive cases but considering the current trends, TN would require 450 MTs (Metric Tonnes) shortly. And, it would be more than the state's production capacity of 400 MTs, the Chief Minister said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

