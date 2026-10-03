Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay announces ₹30 lakh each for India's Asian Games 2026 heroes; check who will receive the reward

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced cash incentives to a number of players. Squash players Joshna Chinappa and Shameena Riyaz, and sailor Nethra Kumanan will receive ₹30 lakh. So will Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh. They clinched the Bronze Medal in the Men's Team event.

Abinaya Rajarajan, who won a bronze medal in the 4x100m Mixed Relay, will also get ₹30 lakh. Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh, who helped India secure a bronze medal in the Men's 4x400m Relay, will also get ₹30 lakh each. Baranica Elangovan, who won the bronze in women's pole vault, will also receive ₹30 lakh.

Sprinter Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals across three different track events, will receive ₹75 lakh from the Tamil Nadu government. CM Vijay earlier announced ₹30 lakh for Vithya, also spelt as Vidya. But, after her historic achievements, the amount was first increased to ₹50 lakh, then to ₹75 lakh.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who are the athletes receiving ₹30 lakh from Tamil Nadu for their achievements in the Asian Games 2026? ⌵ Athletes receiving ₹30 lakh include squash players Joshna Chinappa, Shameena Riyaz, sailors Nethra Kumanan, and medalists Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, and Baranica Elangovan. 2 Why did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announce increased rewards for athlete Vithya Ramraj? ⌵ The reward for Vithya Ramraj was increased to ₹75 lakh due to her historic achievement of winning three medals in different track events at the Asian Games 2026. 3 What government policy is behind the cash rewards for Indian athletes in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The cash incentive follows Tamil Nadu's established reward policy, which regularly compensates athletes for winning national and international medals. 4 How did Tamil Nadu's CM express support for the athletes achieving success at the Asian Games 2026? ⌵ CM Vijay expressed support by issuing congratulations on social media, emphasizing the role of these victories in inspiring young sportspeople in Tamil Nadu. 5 What was the significance of the bronze medals won by the Indian men's badminton team at the Asian Games 2026? ⌵ The bronze medals symbolized India's competitive performance in badminton at the Asian Games 2026, contributing to the nation's overall medal tally and sporting prestige.

Joshna Chinappa and Shameena Riyaz helped India win the bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna also played alongside them. Together, they secured bronze in the women's squash team event.

The ₹30 lakh reward will also go to Hariharan Amsakarunan, who won a bronze medal for the men's badminton team. Wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini, who was a part of India's gold medal-winning team, will receive ₹75 lakh.

Elavenil Valarivan won two silver medals. Born in Tamil Nadu, she has received ₹1.33 crore from the Gujarat government since she represents the state in domestic sports. However, Tamil Nadu government also rewards ₹50 lakh for each silver medal.

CM Vijay congratulated the team for this achievement. He said that it had enhanced Tamil Nadu's standing in sports globally. Vijay shared his congratulations through a post on social media.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to sailor Nethra Kumanan, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the women's dinghy sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan,” he wrote.

While announcing the cash award, he wrote, “Sailor Nethra Kumanan's victory will give new inspiration to the young sportsmen and sportswomen of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for her to achieve many more successes and new milestones in the future.”

“The victory of squash players Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will inspire the younger generation to engage in sports with enthusiasm and self-confidence. Wishing these players continued success in securing many more victories and achieving further milestones on the international stage!” he wrote in a separate post.

He also praised Chennai players Joshna and Shameena. He wrote, “Their success will serve as excellent inspiration for young men and women striving to achieve greatness. My best wishes for them to secure many more victories in the future and elevate the pride of Tamil Nadu and India on the global stage!”

This cash incentive follows Tamil Nadu’s established reward policy. The state regularly rewards athletes who win national and international medals.

India at Asian Games 2026 India have won 21 Gold, 26 Silver and 38 Bronze medals at the 20th Asian Games in Japan. The overall tally now stands at 85.

Team India achieved several historic wins. The cricket team, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 61 runs.

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Hockey teams won India's first-ever double gold. The men's team beat Malaysia 5-1 for gold. This also secured quotas for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won gold in the 57kg freestyle. Sujeet Kalkal won gold the previous day.

Compound archers swept all three team titles. Kumkum Mohod won a historic individual gold, too. This secured her Olympic spot for LA 2028.