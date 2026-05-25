Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full waiver of crop loans to marginal farmers, relief of ₹5,000 for larger farmers

In a major relief measure aimed at easing the financial burden on farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Monday a complete waiver of cooperative bank crop loans of up to ₹50,000 availed by marginal farmers across the state and up to ₹5,000 to large farmers.

According to news agency PTI, Vijay said the move would benefit 14.22 lakh farmers in the state and would entail an additional expenditure of ₹2,044 crore to the government.

The waiving of crop loans obtained by farmers was among the numerous poll promises made by Vijay, the TVK chief, in the run-up to the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

"Considering the current financial position and financial resources of the state government, and in the present difficult situation, the Chief Minister has ordered the waiver of crop loans obtained by farmers from cooperative banks from May 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026," a government release said, as per PTI.

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A crop loan waiver of ₹5,000 will be provided to other large farmers who have taken crop loans through cooperative banks. "This crop loan waiver will be of great benefit to farmers who wish to take loans for the upcoming cultivation season," the release quoting the Chief Minister said.

The government announced waiver for other farmers too.

Tamil Nadu theatres to screen 5 shows per day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay issued an order to permit all theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for seven days from the date of release of new Tamil films.

According to the statement, the representatives of the film industry met the CM to present their request to “permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films.”

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

Previously, under Condition 14-A of the 'Form C' license of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were restricted to screening four shows a day.

Special fifth shows were only permitted on local festival days or public holidays with prior approval from district collectors or the Chennai police commissioner.