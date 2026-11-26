Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (November 26) announced 15 days of paternity leave for male government employees, introducing a new benefit aimed at encouraging fathers to participate more actively in childcare and supporting families during the crucial period surrounding childbirth.

The government said the decision was taken after receiving representations from employees seeking paternity leave, which were considered favourably by the state administration.

The move is aimed at promoting shared parenting responsibilities and ensuring fathers have adequate time to support their spouses and care for newborns during the early stages of parenthood.

When can Tamil Nadu government employees take paternity leave? According to the government announcement, eligible male employees can avail 15 days of paternity leave within a specified period around childbirth.

The leave can be taken:

- Before childbirth: Up to 15 days before the delivery of the baby.

- After childbirth: Anytime within six months following the birth of the child.

The government said the period surrounding childbirth is particularly important for both the mother and the child, making the father's presence and involvement in childcare equally significant.

Why has Tamil Nadu introduced paternity leave? The state government said the decision was aimed at promoting a more balanced approach to parenting and enabling couples to share family responsibilities more equitably.

The initial weeks and months after childbirth can be particularly demanding for families, with mothers recovering from delivery while parents adjust to caring for a newborn.

The introduction of paternity leave is expected to encourage greater paternal involvement in early childcare and help working families manage the transition into parenthood.

Tamil Nadu government employees get 365 days maternity leave Tamil Nadu currently provides female government employees with 365 days of maternity leave, reflecting the state's policy emphasis on maternal health and child welfare.

In August, the state government announced an extension of the 365-day maternity leave benefit to women government employees for their third child, bringing the entitlement in line with the leave available for their first two children.