Tamil Nadu CM Vijay only seen in suits: What is the hidden message behind it?

Actor, new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has been making headlines even before his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured a big win in their debut. Besides his political stint, he also caught people's attention for ditching the traditional white shirt and veshti, which is frequently worn by politicians of Tamil Nadu. Instead, Vijay opted for a crisp-looking suit for his government meetings, public appearances, events, and more.

Vijay on wearing suits Once again, the TVK chief opted for a black and white look as he attended the mega public rally in Tiruchirappalli. At the rally, Vijay talked about his choice of attire for the first time.

Addressing his supporters, Vijay thanked them. About his suit, he explained that he won't be seen in many colours anymore. He said that his black and white suit is a metaphor for his views as the CM.

“Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that. I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white," said Vijay.

The attendees welcomed his move with a loud cheer at the venue.

At the rally, Vijay also took a dig at those in opposition. He said they started criticising the TVK government right after after it assumed office.

“It has not even been a few weeks since we came to power. Those who said they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. They began complaining within half an hour of us assuming office. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the two parties that alternated in power and deceived them for years,” Vijay said.

Thanking supporters for their votes, Vijay added, “You have chosen Vijay—not as the Chief Minister, but as your elder brother, your younger brother, your chief servant who has come to work sincerely for you. We could have done better, but I thank you for the support you have extended to TVK. It will help us perform even better.”

It marked Vijay’s first major public rally after becoming the state CM.

Decoding Vijay's suit Vijay's suit first grabbed attention during his oath-taking ceremony in Chennai. Reports claimed that his look was inspired by his 2022 film Beast. In the film, Vijay essayed the role of a RAW agent.

Vijay's suit was designed by Zafir and Shadab. The Chennai-based designer duo took to Instagram and dropped a video of the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Talking about being a part of the historic moment, their post read: “Proud historic moment! Congratulations to our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay Joseph. Suited in our specially crafted black suit at the oath ceremony. Honoured to be a part of it.”