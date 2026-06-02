Tamil Nadu CM Vijay only seen in suits: What is the hidden message behind it?

Actor, new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has been making headlines even before his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured a big win in their debut. Besides his political stint, he also caught people's attention for ditching the traditional white shirt and veshti, which is frequently worn by politicians of Tamil Nadu. Instead, Vijay opted for a crisp-looking suit for his government meetings, public appearances, events, and more.

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Vijay on wearing suits Once again, the TVK chief opted for a black and white look as he attended the mega public rally in Tiruchirappalli. At the rally, Vijay talked about his choice of attire for the first time.

Addressing his supporters, Vijay thanked them. About his suit, he explained that he won't be seen in many colours anymore. He said that his black and white suit is a metaphor for his views as the CM.

“Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that. I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white," said Vijay.

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The attendees welcomed his move with a loud cheer at the venue.

At the rally, Vijay also took a dig at those in opposition. He said they started criticising the TVK government right after after it assumed office.

“It has not even been a few weeks since we came to power. Those who said they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. They began complaining within half an hour of us assuming office. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the two parties that alternated in power and deceived them for years,” Vijay said.

Thanking supporters for their votes, Vijay added, “You have chosen Vijay—not as the Chief Minister, but as your elder brother, your younger brother, your chief servant who has come to work sincerely for you. We could have done better, but I thank you for the support you have extended to TVK. It will help us perform even better.”

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It marked Vijay’s first major public rally after becoming the state CM.

Decoding Vijay's suit Vijay's suit first grabbed attention during his oath-taking ceremony in Chennai. Reports claimed that his look was inspired by his 2022 film Beast. In the film, Vijay essayed the role of a RAW agent.

Vijay's suit was designed by Zafir and Shadab. The Chennai-based designer duo took to Instagram and dropped a video of the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Talking about being a part of the historic moment, their post read: “Proud historic moment! Congratulations to our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay Joseph. Suited in our specially crafted black suit at the oath ceremony. Honoured to be a part of it.”

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The designer has worked with several celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Nagarjuna Akkineni and more.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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