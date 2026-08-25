Tamil Nadu CM Vijay plans new airport site near Chennai after govt cancels Parandur project; sparks row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay-led state government is now planning to set up a new international airport near the capital city Chennai, as demand for passenger and cargo traffic from the city and its neighbouring districts rises.

News agency ANI, citing the Industries Policy Note, reported the development on Tuesday and said that, after consulting experts, alternative locations for setting up the new airport will be identified. The note stated that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will assess the feasibility of these sites, following which the government will take the necessary steps to establish the airport based on its findings.

The policy note also stated that AAI has planned a new passenger handling system on the north-western side of the existing Chennai Meenambakkam airport to accommodate the growing passenger and cargo traffic more efficiently. AAI has sought the Tamil Nadu government's approval to construct a road connecting the new facility to the national highway.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Tamil Nadu government cancel the Parandur airport project? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu government canceled the Parandur airport project due to concerns over threats to agricultural land, environmental impacts, and potential loss of livelihoods for local residents. 2 What are the proposed alternative locations for Chennai's new airport? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu government is exploring various alternative locations for the new airport, including expanding the existing Chennai Meenambakkam airport and possible sites in Chengalpattu and Hosur. 3 How will the Airports Authority of India assess the new airport site options? ⌵ The Airports Authority of India will evaluate the feasibility of the alternative sites identified by the Tamil Nadu government and provide recommendations for establishing the new airport. 4 What feedback did CM Vijay receive from residents regarding the Parandur airport project? ⌵ CM Vijay received significant feedback from residents opposing the Parandur airport project, emphasizing their concerns about land acquisition, displacement, and environmental damage. 5 Should Tamil Nadu proceed with an airport project given the opposition from local communities? ⌵ The government has indicated it will prioritize identifying an airport site that minimizes impact on local communities and agricultural land, reflecting the need for careful consideration of community concerns.

Also Read | Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay dropped proposed airport at Parandur? What we know

CM Vijay says proposed Parandur site abandoned Recently, Vijay announced in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that his government would abandon the proposed airport project in Parandur and soon identify an alternative location. He said the decision was due to several reasons, including threats to agricultural land, environmental concerns and the loss of livelihoods for locals. The CM added that the project would be moved to an alternative location where the impact on farms and residential settlements would be minimal.

Addressing the State Assembly, Vijay stressed the importance of a second airport to meet the city's long-term demands, industrial growth and cargo requirements. However, he noted that it cannot come at the expense of locals. He said in the Assembly, "I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages."

Vijay had earlier recalled his visit to Eganapuram and other villages in January, where he met residents protesting against the proposed Parandur airport and the project's impact on 12 neighbouring villages.

The plan to set up a new international airport comes amid a political controversy over the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Political controversy over alternative airport site Following Vijay's announcement, a war of words broke out between the CM-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members in the Assembly today. The decision drew strong criticism from both the opposition DMK and BJP. DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin described it as an "irreversible setback" to Tamil Nadu's growth.

While speaking about those who benefited the most from the Parandur airport project, Law Minister Nirmal Kumar referred to “G Square Maapilai."

DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu questioned which "Lottery son-in-law" the new airport project was being developed for, criticising Nirmal Kumar's remarks. He added that they could also respond in kind.

In response to AIADMK MLA Edappadi Palaniswami's question about the future of the land acquired for the project, Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said around 1,700 acres had been acquired for the Parandur airport and rejected Thangam Thennarasu's claim that 90 per cent of the land had been acquired.