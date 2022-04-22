Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi, seeks assured supply of 72,000 MT coal per day amid looming power crisis1 min read . 09:46 PM IST
- The Tamil Nadu CM cited the need for uninterrupted power supply in the southern state for his request to the PM.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday in a letter to Prime Minister NArendra Modi has sought an uninterrupted supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports.
The Tamil Nadu CM cited the need for uninterrupted power supply in the southern state for his request to the PM.
As coal shortage and thereby eminent power crisis is looming over India, several incidents of power shortages have erupted.
Coal stocks in the country’s power plants continue to decline at a time when power demand is soaring.
According data from the Central Electrity Authority (CEA), total coal stock at the 173 power plants under the ambit of CEA stood at 21.93 million tonne, which is 33% of the regulatory requirement of 66.32 million tonne as on April 21.
Meanwhile, amid fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy, the Power Ministry on Friday amended the methodology for use of coal (allocated to states) by Private Power generating stations (IPPs).
Larger visibility has been given to the power plants by extending the period of supply of coal from 1 year to 3 years, the Ministry of Power said in an official statement.
