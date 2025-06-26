Tamil Nadu cocaine case: After Srikanth, actor Krishna detained by Chennai police; 2 actresses under scanner

In a major update to the high-profile cocaine case in Tamil Nadu’s film industry, Chennai police have now detaines actor Krishna for questioning. This comes after the arrests of actor Srikanth and film producer Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary.

Krishna is currently being questioned at the Nungambakkam Police Station. Without divulging much about the his role in case, sources close to NDTV said, "It's an ongoing investigation. We have nothing to share now. We shall update after an interrogation."



Meanwhile, a Times of India report claimed that two leading actresses are also under police scanner linked to the case.

Srikanth remanded in judicial custody till July 7 On Tuesday, Srikanth, who was interrogated by the police for nearly eight hours in connection to the case, was remanded to judicial custody till July 7

The actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station on Monday following the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, whom the police claim has supplied cocaine to Srikanth.

Srikanth’s blood samples were collected for medical examination at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, and the tests confirmed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body. Meanwhile, in a search conducted at his home, 7 empty packets of cocaine and one gram of drug was seized.



Thereafter, Srikanth was taken to the residence of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, on Monday night and was remanded, police said.

"Actor Srikanth, who had obtained and used cocaine, has been subjected to medical examination. His financial transactions were checked and his houses were thoroughly searched, and he was arrested with appropriate evidence," the police said in a statement, PTI report said.

Charges against Prasad Investigation revealed that Prasad, who was arrested in a pub drunken brawl case on May 22, and his friend Ajay Vandaiyar were involved in other offences like threatening landowners in Chennai and some other places and preparing fake documents with the intention of grabbing the land of those living abroad.

While inquiring about the accused named Prasad in the above case, and based on detailed technical and scientific inspection of his residence and bank statements, it came to light that he was involved in a murder attempt case. Prasad was also involved in a job for money scam and cheated around ₹2 crores.

In the investigation, it was found that the accused had received ₹2 lakhs from 200 people each by promising jobs in Chennai Corporation, TNPSC, Water Board, Income Tax, and Railways. Police official Senthil from Madhurai, who has a connection with Prasad, was also arrested. Based on this, three cases have been registered so far against Prasad and three others. Complaints have been kept on flowing, the statement said.