After shutting schools due to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has now directed higher education institutions to revert back to online teaching mode as well.

The government has said that semester exams for college will be conducted digitally this time too.

The decision was taken after chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan held a discussion with vice-chancellors of universities, who were of the view that classes can be conducted online.

The VCs also stated that 70-80% of the syllabus for the semester has been covered already. They said that practical classes and examination for science students were currently going on.

"The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also opined that there are reports emerging of clusters from colleges/hostels and considering trends in many states, these clusters have the potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community," a government order said.

The government has directed institutions under the control of the Higher Education Department and deemed universities "to conduct classes online from March 23 onwards with six days working."

All practical classes shall be completed before 31 March and the "semester examination will be (held) online," the GO added.

The government had earlier allowed the functioning of final year classes in December last year.

Schools shut

The state administration earlier last week decided to shut schools for students of classes 9, 10 and 11 from 22 March. While hostel facilities for the students are also be closed, online and digital classes are continuing.

The state had reopened schools for senior students in February.

In addition to this, the state will allow all boards except the Tamil Nadu State Board to conduct exams for class 10 students, as was planned earlier.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier last month announced that students of classes 9, 10, and 11 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations.

The decision was made based on the inputs from medical experts who suggested the situation is not conducive to conduct the SSLC and plus one exam, the Tamil Nadu CM had said.

Covid cases in Tamil Nadu

The Covid-19 graph continued its upward trend in Tamil Nadu as the state logged 1,385 cases, including three from outside the state, and 10 fatalities on Monday.

While the cumulative tally has reached 8.68 lakh, the death toll now stands at 12,609.

The state saw the number of cases cross the 1,000-mark on 19 March after over an 80-day gap, when it touched 1,087.

Recoveries on Monday were lesser with 659 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,47,139 leaving 8,619 active cases, a health department bulletin said.





