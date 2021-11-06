“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with district collectors a couple of days ago had asked them to provide vaccines to people at their doorsteps. Following this, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the programme in Gujarat the day before yesterday and we are here today to implement it in Tamil Nadu," said Murugan after the launch.
Stating that India has emerged tall in the global arena by administering 100 crore doses of vaccine, the minister added, "This feat has been made with the support of State governments, doctors, nurses, frontline workers, and the general public.
He further urged people to stay cautious in view of the festive season.
According to the state health department, around 65 lakh people are eligible for the second dose even as Tamil Nadu has already vaccinated 71% of its eligible population with the first dose.
Covid situation in state
Tamil Nadu continued to report a decline in Covid-19 cases as it detected less than 1,000 infections for the fifth consecutive day.