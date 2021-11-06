The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday launched the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive to check the second dose coverage of the jab.

The drive was inaugurated by Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, information and broadcasting L Murugan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with district collectors a couple of days ago had asked them to provide vaccines to people at their doorsteps. Following this, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the programme in Gujarat the day before yesterday and we are here today to implement it in Tamil Nadu," said Murugan after the launch.

Stating that India has emerged tall in the global arena by administering 100 crore doses of vaccine, the minister added, "This feat has been made with the support of State governments, doctors, nurses, frontline workers, and the general public.

He further urged people to stay cautious in view of the festive season.

According to the state health department, around 65 lakh people are eligible for the second dose even as Tamil Nadu has already vaccinated 71% of its eligible population with the first dose.

Covid situation in state

Tamil Nadu continued to report a decline in Covid-19 cases as it detected less than 1,000 infections for the fifth consecutive day.

As many as 875 people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hour ending on Friday, pushing the tally to 27,07,368. Thirteen people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,204 till date.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,012 people getting discharged, aggregating to 26,60,419 leaving 10,745 active cases.

A total of 1,05,832 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,17,29,726, the bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 106 and 102 cases respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

