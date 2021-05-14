In wake of the novel coronavirus surge in the state and its attempt to contain the spread, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday intensified the ongoing complete lockdown restrictions.

As per the new set of guidelines, grocery shops, vegetable shops, fish and meat shops will be allowed to open only between 6-10 am. Tea shops will not be allowed. No permission for roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, the state ordered. Earlier, all grocery shops, shops selling meat and fish will function from 6 am until 12 pm. All commercial establishments apart from these have been ordered shut.

During the lockdown imposed on Monday, restaurants have been allowed to stay open only for takeaway services. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.

In addition to this, all hotels and lodges will remain closed to the public. They will be open only for business visitors and for medical reasons.

All non-essential services in the state department will remain shut. Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will function.

All beaches across the state will remain shut.

Inter-district and intra-district bus services run by the government and private players are prohibited. Taxi services and auto services are also not allowed to operate.

Those travelling for weddings, funerals, interviews and job opportunities and hospitals are required to e-register.

All e-commerce services except those that supply food (Swiggy, Zomato) and Dunzo will be prohibited during the complete lockdown.

Restrictions on cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall continue.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 31,892 new COVID19 cases, 20,037 recoveries and 288 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's total cases now stand at 15,31,377, while the death toll reached 17,056. There are 13,18,982 in total and 1,95,339 active cases so far, according to the daily health bulletin.

