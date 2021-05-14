As per the new set of guidelines, grocery shops, vegetable shops, fish and meat shops will be allowed to open only between 6-10 am. Tea shops will not be allowed. No permission for roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, the state ordered. Earlier, all grocery shops, shops selling meat and fish will function from 6 am until 12 pm. All commercial establishments apart from these have been ordered shut.

