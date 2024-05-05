TN Congress leader, missing for 2 days, found dead with half burnt body, hands tied with electric cables
Tamil Nadu Congress leader KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's body was found in a farm in mysterious condition. Police suspect homicide and are investigating multiple angles, including potential land deals. Family alleges foul play due to death threats received by Dhanasingh.
Tamil Nadu Congress leader KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, who was missing since May 2 (Thursday), his body was found in a farm in mysterious condition on Saturday.
