Tamil Nadu Congress leader KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, who was missing since May 2 (Thursday), his body was found in a farm in mysterious condition on Saturday.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhanasingh, the Tirunelveli East district president of the Congress party body was half burnt with his hands and legs tied with electric cables.

Dhanasingh's son Karuthaiah Jaffrin filed a missing complaint against his father to police on Friday. The English Daily citing sources indicated a possible case of homicide. District SP N Silambarasan has formed five special teams to probe the mysterious death of the Congress leader, exploring multiple angles including potential land deals involving Dhanasingh.

The police are also waiting for the post-mortem report of the politician.

The family of Jeyakumar Dhanasingh has also alleged foul play citing a complaint he filed with the Superintendent of Police on April 30.

In that complaint, the Congress leader alleged that he had been receiving death threats from several individuals following a financial dispute. His complaint also involved suspicious activities around his residence, The Indian Express reported.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai described Dhanasingh as a "dedicated and responsible leader" in his condolence message.

Meanwhile, opposition party AIADMK urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to take swift action in arresting those responsible for Dhanasingh's death.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK over the "deterioration of the law and order situation in the state".

The BJP also questioned Stalin's government over the law and order situation in the southern state citing Dhanasingh's death.

