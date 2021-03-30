OPEN APP
Continuing its steady rise, Tamil Nadu logged 2,342 new infections on Tuesday, including two from the UAE, pushing the caseload to 8.84 lakh, while 16 more deaths took the toll to 12,700, the health department said.

The number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark on March 19 after an over 80-day gap and went past the 2,000-mark on March 27. Total recoveries have touched 8,56,548 with 1,463 patients being discharged, leaving 14,846 active cases.

A total of 83,154 samples were tested on Monday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 19.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections surge across several states, "especially in Maharashtra and Punjab."

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said in a routine press briefing, adding, "it is a huge cause for worry."

The statement comes after India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Amid Covid-19 surge, the Health Ministry also listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases. these districts include Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

