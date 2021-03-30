Tamil Nadu continues to see high Covid cases as single-day count crosses 2,300

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continuing its steady rise, Tamil Nadu logged 2,342 new infections on Tuesday, including two from the UAE, pushing the caseload to 8.84 lakh, while 16 more deaths took the toll to 12,700, the health department said.

Continuing its steady rise, Tamil Nadu logged 2,342 new infections on Tuesday, including two from the UAE, pushing the caseload to 8.84 lakh, while 16 more deaths took the toll to 12,700, the health department said.

A total of 83,154 samples were tested on Monday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 19.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections surge across several states, "especially in Maharashtra and Punjab." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said in a routine press briefing, adding, "it is a huge cause for worry."

The statement comes after India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}