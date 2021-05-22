Tamil Nadu, which saw a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases and related fatalities this week, reported as many as 35,873 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a health bulletin said. With today's count, the total caseload reached 18,06,861, while active cases touched 2,84,278.

On Friday, the state reported 36,184 fresh COVID19 cases, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic began. The state had also reported highest COVID-related fatalities yesterday with as many as 467 people succumbing to the deadly virus in just 24 hour.

On Thursday, the state reported 35,579 new infections and 397 fatalities.

The health bulletin also noted that 448 deaths today pushed the death toll to 20,046. The state also recorded 25,776 discharges, taking the total number of people recovering from the disease to 15,02,537.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for a week from 24 May to curtail the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu has been under 'complete lockdown' since 10 May. The extension of the lockdown in the state will see no relaxation, with only emergency services allowed to function during the period.

After holding a meeting with medical experts and the representatives of legislature parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a total lockdown with no relaxations in the state.

The current lockdown in the state comes to an end on the morning of 24 May.

"To control the spread of the pandemic, the ongoing lockdown will be implemented from May 24 for another week without any relaxations," Stalin said in a statement. The restrictions will come into effect from Monday. Accordingly, for people's benefit shops will remain open till 9 pm on Saturday and from 6 am to 9 pm on Sunday, when otherwise a day-long total shutdown will be in place, he added.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

