Tamil Nadu became the third state in India to record 7,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 669 people tested positive for the deadly virus in last 24 hours. With the biggest surge in daily COVID-19 count, the total number of cases in the state jumped to 7,204.

Chennai alone registered 3,839 coronavirus case, according to the state bulletin. The Koyambedu market in North Chennai emerged as the latest hotsport of COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 cases were linked to Chennai's famous market. The state government assured on Sunday that situation in Koyambedu market hostspot was under control.

The state government attributed the 'aggressive testing' behind the sudden spurt in the number of cases. Over 2 lakh samples were tested so far, highest in the country. Maharashtra, the worst affected state in coronavirus pandemic with 22,000 cases, conducted 2,16,416 samples till Friday.

"We are doing more tests than states that have more population and that is why a number of new positive cases are emerging," Tamil Nadu health minister Vijayabaskar told.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu may continue to hike this week as well, officials warned. "Through the week, the numbers may continue to be high in Chennai considering more and more testing and emerging clusters like Tiruvanmiyur market," said J Radhakrishnan, Special nodal officer for Greater Chennai Corporation region.

"Every person should be an anti-COVID-19 soldier and make it a point to use mask without fail," said Radhakrishnan. Authorities urged citizens to use umbrellas to ensure social distancing in public spaces.

As many as as 135 people were recovered from the disease on Sunday. A total of 1,959 were cured from the coronavirus infection in the state. The fatality rate in Tamil Nadu is less than 1%. Coronavirus claimed 47 lives in the state.

Other than Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram record the most number coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. "The public need not have apprehensions about the number of positive cases," the state health minister said.

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered closure of Tasmac liquor shops till the lockdown is lifted. The court permitted the alcohol sale through online and home delivery modes. The court passed the order in the view of violation of the lockdown norms, particularly social distancing in liquor shops.





