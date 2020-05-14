Tamil Nadu became the third state in India to report over 9,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 509 people tested positive for novel COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 9,227. Nine passengers who landed in Chennai from other countries under Vande Bharat mission confirmed positive for the disease.

Chennai witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus count after Koyambedu market had emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 infection. The city so far confirmed nearly 5,000 COVID-19 patients, over 55% of total cases in Tamil Nadu.

Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases were related to Koyambedu market cluster in North Chennai. The links were traced in several districts including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvallur.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Wednesday blamed vendors for the Koyembedu market cluster. “More cases are being reported in Chennai because of population density. Close to 26 lakh people reside in slums in the Greater Chennai Corporation alone. Due to the congested neighborhood, the disease is spreading easily," the chief minister said in a meeting with district collectors, cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

"Without the support of the public, we cannot control the spread of COVID-19," Palaniswami added. The state health officials insisted that following basic hygiene routine including washing hands at regular intervals and wearing masks were the only ways to prevent virus spread.

The Tamil Nadu government officials attributed the high number of testing behind this sudden spurt in coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu so far tested nearly 3 lakh samples, highest in the country. The testing rate were increased to 11,000 people per day.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu may continue to hike this week as well, officials warned. "Through the week, the numbers may continue to be high in Chennai considering more and more testing and emerging clusters like Tiruvanmiyur market," said J Radhakrishnan, Special nodal officer for Greater Chennai Corporation region.

At least 2,176 people were discharged from the hospital as they had recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus. The number of deaths in the state rose to 64.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 78,0003. The number of deaths increased to 2,549, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

