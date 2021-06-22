OPEN APP
Tamil Nadu: Court asks for probe into Renault-Nissan plant's social distancing norms

An Indian court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu state government to inspect the Renault-Nissan plant on July 3 to check whether social distancing norms were being followed.

The Renault-Nissan workers union petitioned the Madras High court last month seeking to halt operations claiming that social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives.

