1 min read.01:38 PM ISTReuters
An Indian court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu state government to inspect the Renault-Nissan plant on July 3 to check whether social distancing norms were being followed.
The Renault-Nissan workers union petitioned the Madras High court last month seeking to halt operations claiming that social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives.
