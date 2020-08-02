The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu was on rise. At least 5,875 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the sounthern state today. Tamil Nadu was one of the severely affected states by coronavirus pandemic in the country.The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 2,57,613.

At least 98 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 4,132, according to the state health department. The state tested 60,344 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin read. Over 1.96 lakh have been recovered from the disease in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," a health bulletin from Kauvery hospital mentioned. The hospital advised him home-isolation. "He will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," the hospital bulletin added.

