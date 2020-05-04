Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases cross 3,000, death toll touches 30

CHENNAI : As many as 266 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,023, said the Health Department.

In a statement issued here the Health Department said a 44-year-old male hailing from Coimbatore died at a government hospital here on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 30.

According to Health Department, out of the total 266 new infections in the state, 203 are from Chennai. The total Covid-19 count in Chennai stands at 1,458.

Villupuram district too saw a spike in Covid-19 infections at 33 as people who had worked in the Koyambedu market had gone back home.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the age group of 0-12 stood at 170.

A total of 38 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state taking the total number cured persons to 1,379.

The total number of samples tested on Sunday stood at 10,617 and the total number of samples tested till date in the state are 150,107.

