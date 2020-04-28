Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 121 persons - including babies aged five days, seven months, one year (two) and two years - testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state's total tally beyond 2,000 to 2,058 and the death of one more person, taking the toll to 25.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department also said that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state.

With this, the total number patients discharged goes up to 1,128.

A total of 103 of the new Covid-19 patients are from Chennai, taking the total number in the state capital to 673.

According to Health Department, a total of 121 children in the age group 0-12 years have been infected with coronavirus in the state till date.

The latest fatality was a 68-year-old male who breathed his last at a private hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami lamented that the people are not realising the danger of coronavirus infection, terming crowding at vegetable shops in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and others a major issue.

He said television has showed the huge death toll due to Covid-19 in several foreign countries when the people did not follow the social distancing norms, but when people there realised the importance of following the guidelines, the number of people getting infected has come down.

Palaniswami said that coronavirus is in the beginning stages in the state and the spread can be curtailed if people follow the guidelines.

In order to prevent crowding at Koyambedu market, the government banned retail sales of vegetables fruits and flowers there and now, retail sales of vegetables and fruits will be allowed at play grounds and bus stations.

Meanwhile, a male Covid-19 patient who sneaked out of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here was brought back to the ward on Tuesday morning, said an official.

The patient had escaped from the hospital on Monday night and reached his home on foot.

Alerted by the hospital staff, Health Department officials went to his home and convinced him to return to the hospital for treatment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

