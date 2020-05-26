Home > News > India > Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count rises to 17,728 with 646 new cases, death toll at 127
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count rises to 17,728 with 646 new cases, death toll at 127

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 07:01 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Of the new cases reported, 35 patients were returnees from Maharashtra followed by three from Telangana and other states who were tested positive in the state
  • A total of 9,342 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 611 such patients discharged today

With 646 fresh coronavirus cases in the state in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count increased to 17,728 today, state health department said.

The death toll in the state also increased to 127 after nine more fatalities were reported since Monday, it said.

There are currently 8,256 active patients since the outbreak.

Of the new cases reported, 35 patients were returnees from Maharashtra followed by three from Telangana and other states who were tested positive in the state. Five patients who returned from Dubai were initially tested negative in the state but turned positive after exit, the state department said.

Apart from that, a total of 9,342 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 611 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 11,217 patients are males, 6,506 are females and five are transgender patients.

There are 68 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 27 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 10,289 samples were tested, taking to total over 4 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.4 lakh today after 6,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 145,380, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,167 after 146 more fatalities were reported in the country since Monday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
35 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

805 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu as of 8:00 AM - May 26

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Wuhan’s mass testing campaign is part of China’s efforts to prevent the resurgence of the epidemic at all costs after it shut down large swathes of the world’s second-largest economy to get it under control

Wuhan tests millions in 12 days as China fears second coronavirus wave

2 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout