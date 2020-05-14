Home > News > India > Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count rises to 9,674 with 447 fresh cases

With 447 fresh cases in the state in last 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 9,674, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Along with that, two more deaths were reported in the state since yesterday, taking the toll to 66, he added.

The state capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 363 taking the total tally to 5,637.

Out of the total cases, Chennai witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus count after Koyambedu market had emerged as the hotspot of Covid-19 infection. The city so far has confirmed nearly 5,000 Covid-19 patients, over 55% of total cases in in the state.

Over 2,000 Covid-19 cases were related to Koyambedu market cluster in North Chennai. The links were traced in several districts including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvallur.

According to the government a total of 11,965 samples were tested taking the total to over 2.80 lakh till date. Testing of 757 samples is under process.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 3,722 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 78,003, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 2,549 after 134 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours.

