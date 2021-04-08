Tamil Nadu government on Thursday imposed fresh restriction to tackle the pandemic situation in the state. The curbs will be effective from April 10. The directive came a day after the Tamil Nadu High Court warned that the Covid-19 situation appears to be very serious and noted that people are not wearing masks and appear to be taking chances, news agency ANI said.

As per the official release that came out today, intake of passengers in buses in Chennai and for intra and inter-state travel shall be confined to seating capacity of vehicles. In taxis and autorickshaws, only three and two passengers would be allowed respectively. Malls, restaurants and cinemas will operate at 50% capacity. All outlets could function till 11 pm and take away services would also be open till such time. Retail outlets in big vegetable markets shall not be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, in the religious places, people are required to follow all standard Covid-19 guidelines. As many as 100 people are allowed to attend a wedding, while the guest list for a funeral cannot exceed 50.

The release further added, all those above 45 years of age should get vaccinated within two weeks in either government or recognised private facilities to help prevent the virus spread.

The government also emphasised on strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures like wearing masks and social distancing. It said in the official release, "Firms, factories, commercial complexes and hotels must ensure thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers and masks and expos would be allowed only for Business to Business process. People who do not wear masks should not be allowed entry in premises including hotels and commerical complexes."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's daily Covid-19 count nearly touched the 4,000-mark on Wednesday with as many as 3,986 people testing positive for the deadly virus. With yesterday's count the caseload reached to 9,11,110. For the last few days, the state has been recording over 3,500 new cases on a daily basis. 3,645 new Covid infections were recorded on Tuesday, and 3,581 of Sunday, while 3,446 cases were reported on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 12,821 with 17 more fatalities, the health department said. Currently, the active cases stands at 27,743.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,29,28,574, according to the ministry data updated on Thursday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 59,907. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via