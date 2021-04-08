As per the official release that came out today, intake of passengers in buses in Chennai and for intra and inter-state travel shall be confined to seating capacity of vehicles. In taxis and autorickshaws, only three and two passengers would be allowed respectively. Malls, restaurants and cinemas will operate at 50% capacity. All outlets could function till 11 pm and take away services would also be open till such time. Retail outlets in big vegetable markets shall not be allowed to operate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}