Tamil Nadu has recorded 22,651 fresh coronavirus infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on Friday.

Covid recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 till date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections.

Tamil Nadu registered its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on 21 May and since then it has been reporting a downward trend. On 30 May, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark.

Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections adding 2,810 new cases followed by Chennai with 1,971, Erode 1,619, Salem 1,187, Thanjavur 1,004, Tiruppur 1,161.

Chennai, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,13,229 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,362 fatalities so far.

Samples tested today

The number of samples tested today was at 1,75,033 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,83,71,312.

Chengalpet, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram reported new cases each in excess of 500 infections today while the rest was scattered across other districts.

Among the 463 deceased, 102 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness, including an 18-year-old boy from Salem. Six of them who tested positive today include returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Two private labs - one in Tiruvarur and the other in Pattukottai - were recently accorded approval to hold COVID-19 testing pushing the overall laboratories operating in the State to 271, the bulletin said.

Earlier, Medical Minister M Subramanian inaugurated new wards equipped with 120 oxygen support beds each at the government-run hospitals in Arakkonam and Wallajah. The Minister also inspected initiatives taken by the Health Department, including vaccination campaigns at various locations in Vellore district, a press release said.

