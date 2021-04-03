Subscribe
Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions will be stricter if required, says govt

Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions will be stricter if required, says govt

Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions will be stricter if required, says govt
2 min read . 06:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Residential complexes reporting more than three cases were declared as 'micro containment zones'
  • There was a sufficient amount of beds, ventilators, medicines and personal protective equipment gear. To treat a COVID-19 patient without any delay, services of '108' ambulances was also utilised

Necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.



Following a review meeting chaired by union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with senior officials, Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan stated in an official release, the government was following all the steps as per the guidelines framed by the Centre towards controlling the spread of the virus.



The impact of the virus was closely monitored on a daily basis and restrictions would be intensified as per the requirement, he said adding that the cabinet secretary during the review meeting issued necessary guidelines to 11 States which had reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Accordingly, it was decided in the meeting to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate in states which had reported over 5%.

In Tamil Nadu, though the positivity rate has been below 5%, it was decided to adopt 'increased and aggressive testing' in places that report higher COVID-19 infections. Since March 5, the state has been witnessing a rise in fresh coronavirus cases and on April 2, it had recorded 3,290 new infections, pushing the tally to 8,92,780 and deaths to 12,750.

Steps are being taken to identify those people who were in contact with primary contacts and treat them in isolation if they had contracted the contagion, he said.

Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus

Residential complexes reporting more than three cases were declared as 'micro containment zones', till April 2 there were 846 such zones. There was a sufficient amount of beds, ventilators, medicines and personal protective equipment gear.To treat a COVID-19 patient without any delay, services of '108' ambulances was also utilised.

He said, people should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the government. Since March 16 the state has collected 2.58 crore as penalties from people violating the protocol.

On vaccination, Ranjan said those eligible (above 45) should get vaccinated. Till April 2, as many as 31.75 lakh people, including healthcare and frontline workers besides those engaged in poll related works and above 45, were vaccinated.

The government has issued a circular to both government and private-run hospitals to follow the 'treatment procedures' as suggested by an expert committee, comprising medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, towards reducing the deaths caused by COVID-19, he added.

