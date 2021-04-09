Tamil Nadu reported 5,441 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 more fatalities on Friday, taking the overall caseload to 9,20,827 and the death toll to 12,863.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 33,659.

On Friday, about 1,890 positive patients were discharged in the state following treatment and the cumulative figure of recoveries is 8,74,305, according to a state health bulletin.

Fresh restrictions in TN from 10 April

With Covid-19 cases showing an upward trend, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to impose fresh restrictions across the state from April 10.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the government said that despite effective containment activities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of positive cases across the state in recent days due to the non-adherence of Covid-19 guidelines.

Here are the fresh Covid rules in Tamil Nadu:

The state government has prohibited Tiruvizhakkal (festivals) and religious congregations across the state.

Fruits and vegetable retail outlets at Koyambedu Market Complex in Chennai and in wholesale markets across the districts have also been prohibited.

All places of worship will be permitted to open only till 8 pm.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes, including those located inside malls, will be allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

All shops, including vegetable shops, provision stores, shopping malls and big showrooms, can remain open only till 11 pm with a maximum of 50 per cent customer capacity at a time.

Restaurants, food courts and tea shops will be permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity. Takeaways are allowed till 11 pm.

Entertainment or amusement parks, auditoriums, recreational clubs, assembly halls, zoological parks, museums, and other similar places are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity by following SOPs.

All social, political, academic, entertainment, sports, cultural and other functions are permitted in closed spaces (indoor areas) with a ceiling of 200 persons. A total of 100 people will be allowed at weddings and 50 at funerals.

Stadiums and playgrounds can conduct sports competitions. However, spectators are not allowed.

Swimming pools are permitted for sports training by following the SOPs.

Exhibition halls are permitted only for business to business purposes.

Film and serial shootings have been permitted. However, the respective production establishment has been instructed to ensure that artists and crew involved in the shoot undergo RT-PCR tests and vaccination.

Rental vehicles and taxis including cab aggregators who have already been instructed to ply with only three passengers excluding the driver need to strictly adhere to the guidelines. Similarly, auto-rickshaws should ply only with two passengers excluding the driver.

The e-registration system will continue to be enforced for people coming to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries except for Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

