Tamil Nadu saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 tally. At least 6,785 people tested positive for the virus in the southern state in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state inched towards the grim-milestone of 2 lakh today. Coronavirus claimed 88 lives today, taking the death toll to 3,320.

On the brighter side, 6,504 COVID-19 patients were recovered from the infection. There were 1,43,297 cured coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu. The number of active COVID-19 patients reached 53,132, according to the state health mission.

The state government today announced release of ₹76.5 crore additional funds to set up oxygen tanks for COVID-19 patients. India's second national-level plasma bank was inaugurated in the state on Thursday.

"We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a trial basis. Four people in Madurai successfully underwent the process in the early stages and a few more banks will be set up in nearby districts. We now have the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research and have opened the second plasma bank at the national level with a total budget of ₹2.34 crore," said C Vijaybhaskar, the health minister.

He further added, "After a COVID-19 patient is discharged, the patient has to wait for 14 days before they can donate their plasma. Plasma will be separated from the blood, which can be stored and used for up to one year."

"We have conducted 2 million tests so far and have the highest number in terms of testing compared to other states," the state health minister said.

