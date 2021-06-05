Announcing relaxations such as allowing shops selling essential commodities to reopen and government offices to resume work, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced extension of lockdown by one more week till June 14 to combat COVID-19. Overall, though the spread of coronavirus has come under control in Tamil Nadu, it continued to be on the rise in 11 districts including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, he said. Hence, such regions would have lesser relaxations and the rest of the state, relatively more, according to an official release.

