Tamil Nadu government has extended Covid-19-mandated lockdown in the state for another week. The restrictions will now remain in place till June 28 now. However, the state government has allowed some respite in restrictions under the guidelines for the latest lockdown extension.

The state government has divided Tamil Nadu in three different categories. Existing restrictions have been retained in 11 districts falling in west and central region. More services and establishments have been allowed to reopen in 23 other districts.

Under the latest relaxations, government has allowed private transport to resume with 50 per cent occupancy. Metro rail services will also be restarted with 50 per cent occupancy.

Inter-district travel has been allowed to resumed around Chennai with non-AC buses permitted to run to and from four districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. Bus owners have been allowed to fill only 50 per cent of seats. All travel restrictions have been lifted in these districts.

Government offices can function at 100 per cent capacity, whereas private offices can only have 50 per cent of their workforce in the premises. Film and television serial shootings have been allowed to resume with an attendance cap of 100 people. Film theatres have been allowed to undertake maintenance once a week with prior approval.

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 24.14 lakh, while 180 deaths took the toll to 31,015. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 18,232 people being discharged, taking the tally to 23,04,885,leaving 78,780 active cases.

