TIRUCHIRAPALLI : Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Tuesday, said that a man who had returned from Nigeria via Dubai to the state is suspected to have the S-gene drop indicating Omicron.

The 47-year old man has tested positive for Covid-19, however, he is asymptomatic.

The minister confirmed that the man's samples and those of his close contacts, that is mostly his relatives, have been sent to Bengaluru for genome sequencing.

Their samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was “safe."

Although Chief Minister M K Stalin made it mandatory to thoroughly screen all the passengers who arrive from the high risk countries, this man who arrived here on 10 December via Doha tested positive for coronavirus during the RT-PCR test, the minister said.

“During the test it was found that he had S-gene drop indicating Omicron variant. Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts - mostly relatives - were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment," the Minister told reporters here.

