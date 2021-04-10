Amid the rise in Covid cases, beaches in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed for the public over the weekends and on government holidays from April 11 until further orders, news agency ANI reported. Access for public to beaches including the Marina here was allowed last December after a gap of about eight months.

Outlining fresh restriction and relaxations, the government, in an official release, said one additional screening of new movies would be allowed in cinemas during the first week of release, over and above the already permitted shows (four shows a day, usually). However, seating capacity shall remain restricted at only 50%.

In a fresh relaxation, the government said people could offer prayers in places of worship till their 'usual time' or till 10 pm. Days ago, the government had said that places of worship could be open only till 8 pm from April 10 for prayers. The fresh relaxation follows requests from Muslim bodies seeking extension of time for prayers in view of the holy Ramadan month (April 12-May 12).

The government, however, made it clear that there would be no permission to hold congregations in places of worship and gatherings shall also be not allowed for festival purposes.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported nearly 5,989 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 9,26,816, while the active cases touched 37,673. The state also recorded 23 deaths taking the toll to 12,886. On Saturday, the state also recorded 1,952 discharges and with that the total number of recoveries reached 8,76,257, as per the state health bulletin.

With Covid-19 cases showing an upward trend, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to impose fresh restrictions across the state from April 10.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the government said that despite effective containment activities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of positive cases across the state in recent days due to the non-adherence of Covid-19 guidelines.

Union Health ministry on Saturday said, ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.82 per cent of the new infections.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,32,05,926,

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 with 77,567 recoveries being registered in a day.

(With inputs from agencies)

