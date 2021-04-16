Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for first time this year, 23 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for first time this year, 23 deaths reported

Premium
Election officers wear protective gear as they prepare for COVID-19 positive patients to cast their votes for the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections in Chennai, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan)
1 min read . 06:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the Tamil Nadu health department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,96,759 today with 4,920 patients being discharged, leaving 61,593 active cases

Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384, while the death toll mounted to 13,032 with 33 more fatalities, the health department said.

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,96,759 today with 4,920 patients being discharged, leaving 61,593 active cases.

