Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384, while the death toll mounted to 13,032 with 33 more fatalities, the health department said.
According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,96,759 today with 4,920 patients being discharged, leaving 61,593 active cases.
