{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384, while the death toll mounted to 13,032 with 33 more fatalities, the health department said.

Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384, while the death toll mounted to 13,032 with 33 more fatalities, the health department said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}