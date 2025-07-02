Tamil Nadu custodial death: Actor Vijay visits temple guard’s home, state govt gives job to victim's brother

Actor Vijay on Wednesday visited the home of temple guard Ajith Kumar, the youth who died allegedly in police custody.

He paid tribute and offered condolences to Ajith’s grieving family in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

The victim belonged to Madappuram village in Tiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district and he was beaten to death in police custody on June 28, 2025. He was taken into custody for questioning in connection with an alleged theft on June 27.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation, KR Periyakaruppan on Wednesday handed over house site 'patta,' job appointment order and ₹5 lakh solatium on behalf of the DMK to Ajith’s family.

Periyakaruppan visited the victim's family at Madappuram village and handed over the job appointment order to Naveen Kumar, brother of Ajith Kumar, in the presence of Sivaganga District Collector K Porkodi and Manamaduri MLA Tamilarasi Ravikumar.

Naveen Kumar was appointed as technician on compassionate grounds in Sivaganga District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Karaikudi.

The minister also gave away an order granting cost-free 3 cents of land to Malathi, the victim's mother and the government's patta (house site) for the same.

He also assured appropriate punishment to the offenders.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke over phone to the mother of Ajith Kumar, the victim and conveyed his condolences and sympathies. The leader of opposition assured her that his party would stand behind her till such time she got justice.